Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $296.51 and last traded at $295.79, with a volume of 218658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.03.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.82.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Health Care ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,586,000 after buying an additional 448,964 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,346,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,293,000 after acquiring an additional 317,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,305,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,829,000 after acquiring an additional 105,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 405,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,610,000 after purchasing an additional 115,252 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

