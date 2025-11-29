XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 2,228 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 257.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cavco Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO opened at $595.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.21. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.53 and a 1-year high of $613.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $556.23 and a 200 day moving average of $498.11.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.30 by $0.25. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $556.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.99, for a total transaction of $284,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,594.31. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

