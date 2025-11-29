XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.10% of MasterBrand at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MasterBrand by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after buying an additional 106,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,646,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 403,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBC stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.42. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $777.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBC shares. Wall Street Zen cut MasterBrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterBrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

