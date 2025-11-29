Brokerages Set World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC) PT at $28.75

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WKC. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered World Kinect from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WKC

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WKC opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. World Kinect has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $31.54.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Kinect will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. World Kinect’s payout ratio is -10.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Kinect

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in World Kinect by 373.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,602,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,598,000 after buying an additional 1,264,684 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 573,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 415,837 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 407,225 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in World Kinect by 119.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 702,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 382,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.