XTX Topco Ltd Grows Holdings in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Xometry worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Xometry by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Xometry by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xometry by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,637,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 140.0% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 120,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 70,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $469,442.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,734.01. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 599 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $37,203.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 141,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,949.56. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $661,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.25 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Xometry has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

