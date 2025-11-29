Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home BancShares stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Home BancShares Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.81. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 31.20%.The company had revenue of $277.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home BancShares by 2.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,404,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,594,000 after acquiring an additional 196,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,957,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,876,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,772,000 after buying an additional 626,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home BancShares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,151,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOMB

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Home BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.