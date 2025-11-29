Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 10,750 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.37% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $158,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.17.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $451.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.70 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,405 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $635,130.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,403,347.90. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.27, for a total value of $4,512,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,517,119.43. This represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock worth $35,705,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

