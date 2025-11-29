OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in OneMain by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in OneMain by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 889,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in OneMain by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities set a $68.00 price target on OneMain in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $2,083,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,464. This trade represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,683.20. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

