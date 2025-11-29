XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in nLight $LASR

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.15% of nLight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in nLight by 147.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nLight by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLight by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLight by 191.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nLight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on nLight from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nLight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of nLight from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Insider Activity at nLight

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 62,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,937,091.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,319,038 shares in the company, valued at $71,866,987.62. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $443,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,010.08. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 109,502 shares of company stock worth $3,382,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

nLight Price Performance

nLight stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.63. nLight has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $38.62.

nLight Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nLight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.