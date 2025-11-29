8,425 Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 303,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,847,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVLT. Zacks Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $189.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

CommVault Systems Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $123.55 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $116.33 and a one year high of $200.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $122,744.10. Following the sale, the director owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,979.74. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 830 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $102,571.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,200.54. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 63,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

