Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $222.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $222.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

