Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,140,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after buying an additional 529,396 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBIT opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

