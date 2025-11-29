XTX Topco Ltd Sells 21,723 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,723 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.09% of Revolve Group worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Revolve Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of RVLV opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

