Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 145.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 50.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $234,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Second Bancorp news, insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 31,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $557,434.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OSBC opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

