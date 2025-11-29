Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 141,830 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,575,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,830 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.78% of Coterra Energy worth $344,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,350 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,559,000 after buying an additional 3,818,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 165.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after buying an additional 2,625,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,173,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research lowered Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

