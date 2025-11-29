Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,487,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,082,369 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 4.07% of H World Group worth $423,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in H World Group by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTHT. Weiss Ratings lowered H World Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

H World Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

