Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $3.95 Million in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $552,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,785.96. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EL

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.