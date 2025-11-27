Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 372,914 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $112,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

