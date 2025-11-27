Korea Investment CORP Has $137.73 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,029 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,593 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $137,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $236.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $185.35 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $223.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 117.31, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

