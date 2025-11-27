Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $501,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 49,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.50.

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,105.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $876.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $794.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,111.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

