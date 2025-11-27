GM Advisory Group LLC Acquires 21,421 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $870.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.59.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 138,597 shares of company stock worth $14,499,943 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

