Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,602 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $207.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $500.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.75. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.81.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.