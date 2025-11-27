Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653,304 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,445,000 after buying an additional 591,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,647,000 after buying an additional 564,187 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.8%

ADP opened at $254.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.18 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

