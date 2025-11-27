Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,381,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the previous session’s volume of 557,570 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.98.

Recruit Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

