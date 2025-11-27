Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

