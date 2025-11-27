Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) VP Philip Patman, Jr. Purchases 43,796 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) VP Philip Patman, Jr. acquired 43,796 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $48,175.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 210,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,232.10. This represents a 26.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,281. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.32.
About Barnwell Industries
