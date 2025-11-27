Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) VP Philip Patman, Jr. Purchases 43,796 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) VP Philip Patman, Jr. acquired 43,796 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $48,175.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 210,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,232.10. This represents a 26.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,281. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.32.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

