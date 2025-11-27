Smithfield Foods (SFD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ: SFD):

11/25/2025 – Smithfield Foods had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Smithfield Foods was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/13/2025 – Smithfield Foods had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Smithfield Foods was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/25/2025 – Smithfield Foods was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/16/2025 – Smithfield Foods was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Smithfield Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Smithfield Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Smithfield Foods had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Smithfield Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Smithfield Foods’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Doug Sutton acquired 3,920 shares of Smithfield Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $91,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 68,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,390. This trade represents a 6.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Long Wan bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,645,000. The trade was a 55.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,831,753 shares of company stock valued at $42,588,257. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

