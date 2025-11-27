Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Receives $12.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.1818.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.78. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

