Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Farnam Financial LLC

Farnam Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Farnam Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Farnam Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VOO stock opened at $624.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

