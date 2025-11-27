Analysts Set ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target at $1,076.33

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,076.3333.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 17th. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,040.97 on Friday. ASML has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,086.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,008.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $847.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 153.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.