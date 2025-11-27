Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,823,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.20.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $629.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.