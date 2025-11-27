Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 476 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,823,625,000 after acquiring an additional 377,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Independent Research set a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $629.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $707.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

