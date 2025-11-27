SCP Investment LP Sells 9,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

SCP Investment LP cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.5% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Argus set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 168,168 shares of company stock worth $13,917,670 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE NEE opened at $85.58 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

