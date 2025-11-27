Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Down 17.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) were down 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 330,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 101,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Down 17.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

