Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27,928.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,001,000 after buying an additional 1,896,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after buying an additional 930,448 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $303.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $283.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.08.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

