Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 90 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 36,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2%

MA opened at $545.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $560.52 and a 200-day moving average of $568.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

