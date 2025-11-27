Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes $143,000 Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,113,526,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $205.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $585.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.24. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

