Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lam Research by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,189 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $167.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

