Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 1,727 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 141.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 70,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after buying an additional 3,163,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $1,103,665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after purchasing an additional 670,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,348,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $496.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $489.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.