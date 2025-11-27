Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 1,727 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 141.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 70,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after buying an additional 3,163,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $1,103,665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after purchasing an additional 670,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,348,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.
S&P Global Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $496.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $489.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.36.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Tesla Just Got Called a “Must Own” Stock—Here’s Why
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.