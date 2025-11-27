Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,823,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,042,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $629.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $665.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $707.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.20.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

