Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) CEO Bradley Ehrman Buys 2,487 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley Ehrman acquired 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $53,719.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 121,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,855.20. This represents a 2.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 2.9%

DMLP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.26. 515,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.60. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $34.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 47.35% and a return on equity of 22.49%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6899 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorchester Minerals has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 157.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

