OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Insider Jeffrey Yu Purchases 173,350 Shares of Stock

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu purchased 173,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $119,611.50. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 6,955,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,336.40. This represents a 2.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,287.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Yu bought 17,200 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $17,544.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu bought 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $5,301.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $380.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $1,112.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $637.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jeffrey Yu bought 11,810 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $10,274.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $9,452.70.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 24,319 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $20,671.15.

OneMedNet Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:ONMD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 298,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,577. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. OneMedNet Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

Institutional Trading of OneMedNet

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMedNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneMedNet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OneMedNet in the 3rd quarter worth $4,910,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMedNet has an average rating of “Sell”.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

