Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Has $38.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 29.3% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of IVV stock opened at $683.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $716.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $641.26.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
