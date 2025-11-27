CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT) to Issue $0.05 Special Dividend

CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th.

CMB.TECH has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years.

CMB.TECH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMBT opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. CMB.TECH has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.

Institutional Trading of CMB.TECH

CMB.TECH ( NYSE:CMBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). CMB.TECH had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 22.69%.The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.37 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CMB.TECH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH during the third quarter worth $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CMB.TECH by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in CMB.TECH during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000.

About CMB.TECH

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

