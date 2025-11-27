Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.5% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,105.45 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,111.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $876.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $794.85.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.