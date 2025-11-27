Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 530,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,986,618.02. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 125.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Metavasi Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,761,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,325,000 after buying an additional 1,020,286 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $161.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

