Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 530,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,986,618.02. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $161.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
