Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $366.13, but opened at $351.50. Watsco shares last traded at $337.6450, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

Watsco Stock Down 5.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.30 and its 200-day moving average is $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.47.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

