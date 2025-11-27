GM Advisory Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $15,726,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 238.6% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $383.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $238.73 and a twelve month high of $403.30. The firm has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.