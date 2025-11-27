UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.54. UbiSoft Entertainment shares last traded at $1.5380, with a volume of 9,141 shares.

UbiSoft Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

UbiSoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

