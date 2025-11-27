Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 190,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,275 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $79,605,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $924,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,482 shares of company stock valued at $905,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.2%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

